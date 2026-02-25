Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Couple hosts intimate Haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) As the pre-wedding celebrations of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna pick momentum, the couple hosted a Haldi ceremony for the guests on Wednesday.

Vijay took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and gave fans a glimpse of the intimate setup, and the visuals blend tradition and personal charm.

The first frame reveals a beautifully styled Haldi venue set outdoors. A circular space, enclosed by soft wooden panelling, is carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sit two small wooden stools, placed for the bride and groom during the ritual. Surrounding the area are baskets brimming with bright yellow and orange marigold petals, adding a festive and auspicious touch to the setting. The backdrop features lush floral arrangements in warm hues, creating a serene garden-like ambience.

In another Story, Vijay shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card reads “Rushie”, nickname for Rashmika, while the other reads “Vijay”. Placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds, the décor detail adds an intimate, romantic element to the traditional ceremony.

This comes after the pre-wedding cricket bash during the festivities. Vijay earlier took to the Stories section of her Instagram, in which the couple’s entourage can be seen getting a sporty twist with their very own cricket league complete with custom flags, medals and match gear.

The picture shows a set of playful items laid out on lush green grass adorned with the branding “VIROSH Premier League”. There was a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple’s names and date, cheerful pennant flags, a themed match box and even a medal stamped with 26.02.26 the date fans have been anticipating hinting at a friendly cricket tournament set up for guests.

The actors’ wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. On Sunday, the actor couple officially announced their wedding. The couple are expected to exchange the vows on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

