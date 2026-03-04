March 05, 2026 12:36 AM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda quips about wanting to 'disappear' after the long ‘ViRosh’ wedding festivities

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) It seems like while the admirers are enjoying their beloved ViRosh's wedding festivities, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are a little tired from the long celebration.

As the newlyweds walked hand in hand to pose for the paps, Vijay quipped about wanting to disappear after this last celebration.

He was heard saying to the shutterbugs, "Thank you all. Thank you for all the love. Today, we want to finish the celebration and go underground."

Rashmika looked beautiful as a new bride in a bright red saree with a golden and green border. She chose to complete her look with some heavy golden jewellery. Keeping her makeup in tone with the ensemble, the 'Animal' actress embellished her braided hair with small red flowers.

Vijay opted for a white traditional ensemble for the star-studded affair, attended by the who's who from the industry.

Some prominent names, such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, and Radhika Sarathkumar, attended the grand function, along with some other celebs from the guestlist.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.

The dreamy photos from their fairytale wedding broke the internet.

As part of the wedding celebration, the two even visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to seek blessings for their new journey ahead.

While they were there, the couple also distributed sweets to the crowd gathered outside the temple.

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay and Rashmika have been in a relationship since 2018. Their affair reportedly began while they were shooting together for the movie "Geetha Govindam". After this, the two also worked together in the film "Dear Comrade" in 2019.

Despite the rumor mills speculating about their affair for a long time, the couple made their relationship public only some days before tying the knot.

