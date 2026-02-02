Vijay dances to folk music at TVK‘s third anniversary programme, signals campaign comeback

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The third anniversary celebrations of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) began on a high note at the party’s Panaiyur office, with party President Vijay striking an energetic and celebratory tone that seemed to underscore both revival and resolve ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The event marked three years since the formal launch of Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, when Vijay announced his political entry and unveiled the party’s name.

Since then, TVK’s political journey has been marked by rapid mobilisation, large conventions, and a clear intent to position itself as a serious electoral force in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK’s first major party convention was held at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, where the overwhelming public response surprised even seasoned political observers.

Riding on that momentum, the party organised its next major convention in Madurai, further expanding its grassroots presence and volunteer base across regions.

Vijay later launched his first full-fledged election campaign from Tiruchirappalli, signalling the TVK’s readiness to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with determination.

However, the campaign hit a temporary pause following tensions and disruptions linked to the Karur stampede incident, which affected a TVK public meeting.

After a brief lull, the party has now resumed its political activities, with the Panaiyur event seen as a symbolic restart.

On the occasion of the third anniversary, Vijay arrived at the Panaiyur party office to a warm welcome by TVK General Secretary N. Anand, senior leader Aadhav Arjuna, and other administrators.

As part of the ceremony, Vijay paid floral tributes to the statues of TVK’s ideological and policy-shaping leaders installed at the office premises. He then hoisted the party flag, reaffirming his commitment to the party’s vision and organisational discipline.

The highlight of the event came during a folk music concert by popular singer Velmurugan. Breaking from protocol, Vijay joined the celebration by dancing enthusiastically to the live performance, drawing loud cheers, whistles, and applause from party administrators and volunteers gathered at the venue.

The moment, widely seen as spontaneous and symbolic, reflected a renewed confidence within the party ranks.

For TVK supporters, the Panaiyur celebration was not just an anniversary event, but a clear message that the party -- and its leader -- are back in campaign mode, energised and ready for the political battles ahead.

