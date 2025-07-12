July 12, 2025 3:38 PM हिंदी

Vijay Antony releases melodious romantic number 'Chillana Sirukki' from G V Prakash's ‘Blackmail’

Vijay Antony releases melodious romantic number 'Chillana Sirukki' from G V Prakash's ‘Blackmail’

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Well known music director and actor Vijay Antony on Saturday released 'Chillana Sirukki', the first single from director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead.

The pleasant romantic number, which has been set to tune by Sam C S, has been picturised on G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, who play the lead in the film. Sung by Kapilan, the mellifluous number has lyrics by music director Sam C S himself.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Antony wrote, "Happy to launch the first single from #Blackmail #Chillanasirukki, a lovely melody by @samcs and sung by #kapilkapilan. #BlackmailfromAug1"

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film also features a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy. Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/

LATEST NEWS

AAIB report preliminary, we can’t say anything definite at this point: Murlidhar Mohol

AAIB report preliminary, we can’t say anything definite at this point: Murlidhar Mohol

Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvRam through his latest post?

Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvRam through his latest post?

Ajmera Realty reports 65 pc decline in sales value in Q1; carpet area sales decline 52 pc

Ajmera Realty reports 65 pc decline in sales value in Q1; carpet area sales decline 52 pc

Priyanka Chopra wishes baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a perfect family pic

Priyanka Chopra wishes baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a perfect family pic

Favourable agricultural output, easing inflation to support rural consumption in FY26: Report

Favourable agricultural output, easing inflation to support rural consumption in FY26: Report

Under PM Modi, India continues to champion the cause of Global South (File image)

Under PM Modi, India continues to champion the cause of Global South

16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters

16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters

Shahid Kapoor hilariously reveals what he’s a ‘fan’ of

Shahid Kapoor hilariously reveals what he’s a ‘fan’ of

KL Rahul was clinical in his approach and looked in control: Anil Kumble

KL Rahul was clinical in his approach and looked in control: Anil Kumble

PSG fully focused on rounding of historic season with Club World Cup (Credit: PSG/X)

PSG fully focused on rounding of historic season with Club World Cup