March 03, 2026 4:23 PM हिंदी

Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about humble beginnings, and the sense of fulfillment with every appreciation

Viineet Kumar Siingh talks about humble beginnings, and the sense of fulfillment with every appreciation

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the Zee Cine Awards, has said that since he comes from a place where nothing comes easy, every bit of appreciation feels earned.

The actor bagged the honour for his work in the period film ‘Chhaava’. The actor’s portrayal in the film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and intensity, earning him both critical acclaim and audience admiration. His performance stood out as one of the most impactful aspects of the film, contributing significantly to its success.

Talking about the award, the actor said, “This award means a lot because it reminds me of the years of waiting, learning and not giving up. Chhaava gave me an opportunity to be part of a powerful story, and I am thankful to the entire team for trusting me. I come from a place where nothing comes easy, so every bit of appreciation feels earned. I will continue to work with honesty and give my best in every role”.

Speaking through his work, Viineet Kumar Siingh once again proved his ability to bring complex characters to life with authenticity and restraint. Over the years, he has built a reputation for choosing strong, meaningful roles and delivering performances rooted in realism and dedication.

The win marks an important milestone in his journey, highlighting his consistent growth as an actor in the Hindi film industry. From independent cinema to mainstream films, the actor has carved a unique space for himself with his craft and commitment to storytelling.

The actor is set to appear in several upcoming projects across different genres. Among them is ‘Hello Bachho’, which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026 on Netflix. The series is already generating curiosity among audiences, and expectations are high for yet another impactful performance from the actor.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: 'Don't hide from pressure, embrace it,' says Gambhir ahead of semi-final clash against England

T20 WC: 'Don't hide from pressure, embrace it,' says Gambhir ahead of semi-final clash against England

Kajol asks 'my birthday or your?' as sister Tanishaa force feeds her cake

Kajol asks 'my birthday or your?' as sister Tanishaa force feeds her cake

IAEA confirms partial damage to entrance buildings of Iran's Natanz nuclear site

Partial damage to entrance buildings of Iran's Natanz nuclear site, but no radiation leak: IAEA

Indian professionals expect up to 10 pc salary hike in 2026: Study

Indian professionals expect up to 10 pc salary hike in 2026: Report

CEPA could double apparel Indian exports to Canada in 3 years: AEPC

CEPA could double apparel Indian exports to Canada in 3 years: AEPC

Govt signs Rs 5,083 crore deals to acquire helicopters for coast guards, missiles for Navy

Govt signs Rs 5,083 crore deals to acquire helicopters for coast guards, missiles for Navy

China’s citizens face hardship as jobs shrink and wages fall

China’s citizens face hardship as jobs shrink and wages fall

Siddhanth Kapoor wishes a happy birthday to 'Sister Fishy' Shraddha Kapoor as she turns 39

Siddhanth Kapoor wishes a happy birthday to 'Sister Fishy' Shraddha Kapoor as she turns 39

Nitin Nabin from Bihar, Rahul Sinha from Bengal: BJP's 1st list of 9 candidates for RS

Nitin Nabin from Bihar, Rahul Sinha from Bengal: BJP's 1st list of 9 candidates for RS

India's steel sector aims to reach 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030: Govt official

India's steel sector aims to reach 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030: Govt official