July 17, 2025 4:45 PM हिंदी

Viineet Kumar Siingh says, relationships need constant updates to keep up with time

Viineet Kumar Siingh says, relationships need constant updates to keep up with time

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Rangeen', feels that the society and relationships need regular updates just like the devices.

The actor said that a lot has changed when it comes to interpersonal dynamics, and this change drives the society forward.

Talking about the same, he said, “While we grow up learning life skills, we’re never really taught how to communicate or emotionally connect with our partners, even though it's such a crucial part of life. So, when we find ourselves in relationships, we’re often confused, unsure of how to navigate challenges. Instead of staying and working things out, we sometimes take the easier way out—by walking away. Earlier, discussions around love, marriage, husband-wife, or boyfriend-girlfriend dynamics were often seen as taboo, and people rarely shared their insights or experiences openly. Rangeen reminds us that just like devices, we too need updates—to grow, to adapt, and to evolve with the times".

The series tells the story of Adarsh, a seemingly ordinary man who stumbles into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery after his stagnant marriage takes an unexpected turn. As Adarsh’s pursuit of truth unravels, he is forced to confront uncomfortable questions about manhood, morality, and the fragile egos that shape our closest bonds.

The series also stars Rajashri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles.

The actor further mentioned, “'Rangeen' is a gentle reminder that understanding yourself and your partner as two complete individuals is the only way to truly function as a team. At its heart, the show is about two of life’s most important pillars, knowing and accepting".

Directed by Pranjal Dua and Kopal Naithani, 'Rangeen' is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, and written by Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin.

The series is set to premiere on July 25 on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

HM Amit Shah stresses on cooperative reforms, crackdown on paper mafia in Rajasthan

HM Amit Shah stresses on cooperative reforms, crackdown on paper mafia in Rajasthan

Manisha Koirala calls it ‘meaningful’ to share honour with designer Daniel Lee

Manisha Koirala calls it ‘meaningful’ to share honorary doctorate honour with designer Daniel Lee

Farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand welcome PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, call it game changer

Farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand welcome PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, call it game changer

Waaree Renewable’s Q1 profit falls over 8.5 pc sequentially to Rs 86 crore in Q1

Waaree Renewable’s Q1 profit falls over 8.5 pc sequentially to Rs 86 crore, revenue up

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in IT, banking shares

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in IT, banking shares

Rahul Gandhi might land in jail soon, says Assam CM after LoP's 'stealing land' jibe

Rahul Gandhi might land in jail soon, says Assam CM after LoP's 'stealing land' jibe

Can’t wait for the day when I can bat at Lord’s, says Ayush Mhatre

Can’t wait for the day when I can bat at Lord’s, says Ayush Mhatre

Akanksha Puri talks about her physically demanding character in OTT series ‘Rose Garden’

Akanksha Puri talks about her physically demanding character in OTT series ‘Rose Garden’

Adani Enterprises sell 20 pc stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar, raises Rs 7,150 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd sell 20 pc stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar, raises Rs 7,150 crore

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Sandhu joins US-India strategic forum (File image)

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Sandhu joins US-India strategic forum