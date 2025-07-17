Viineet Kumar Siingh says, relationships need constant updates to keep up with time

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Rangeen', feels that the society and relationships need regular updates just like the devices.

The actor said that a lot has changed when it comes to interpersonal dynamics, and this change drives the society forward.

Talking about the same, he said, “While we grow up learning life skills, we’re never really taught how to communicate or emotionally connect with our partners, even though it's such a crucial part of life. So, when we find ourselves in relationships, we’re often confused, unsure of how to navigate challenges. Instead of staying and working things out, we sometimes take the easier way out—by walking away. Earlier, discussions around love, marriage, husband-wife, or boyfriend-girlfriend dynamics were often seen as taboo, and people rarely shared their insights or experiences openly. Rangeen reminds us that just like devices, we too need updates—to grow, to adapt, and to evolve with the times".

The series tells the story of Adarsh, a seemingly ordinary man who stumbles into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery after his stagnant marriage takes an unexpected turn. As Adarsh’s pursuit of truth unravels, he is forced to confront uncomfortable questions about manhood, morality, and the fragile egos that shape our closest bonds.

The series also stars Rajashri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles.

The actor further mentioned, “'Rangeen' is a gentle reminder that understanding yourself and your partner as two complete individuals is the only way to truly function as a team. At its heart, the show is about two of life’s most important pillars, knowing and accepting".

Directed by Pranjal Dua and Kopal Naithani, 'Rangeen' is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, and written by Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin.

The series is set to premiere on July 25 on Prime Video.

