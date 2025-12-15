Anup Jalota says PM Narendra Modi has asked him to record the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ for its 150th anniversary

Bikaner, Dec 15 (IANS) Bhajan Samrat and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota arrived in Bikaner on December 15 for a musical evening organised by a charitable trust as a special cultural offering for the city residents.

It was here when the Bhajan singer interacted with IANS exclusively. Anup, talking to IANS, revealed that on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to record the song in its full version.

Speaking about his ongoing initiatives, Jalota also shared that under “Mission 500”, efforts are being made to groom 500 ghazal singers. He also revealed that he has sung a new bhajan titled “Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole”.

The singer also spoke about Indian and Western music. He said that while Western music is very good, Indian music brings peace and happiness to the mind. He also added that Western music mostly makes one just tap their feet, whereas Indian music touches the soul. In connection with the event held in Bikaner today, the poster of the programme was unveiled as well.

Talking about Anup Jalota, the veteran singer, a few months ago, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Mahendra Kapoor Award at the ITFS Awards 2025. He was also joined by legendary singer Sudesh Bhosle and several other celebrated artists in receiving the recognition, making it a star-studded celebration of musical excellence.

Jalota had expressed his pride, stating, “Receiving an award in the name of Mahendra Kapoor is a matter of great honour. His songs are embedded in the hearts of Indians and evoke deep devotion.”

The ‘Bhajan Samrat’, in 2018, had surprised fans by entering the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 12. Fans were extremely surprised to see him showcasing a never-seen-before side of his personality. His participation had not only brought him into mainstream pop-culture conversations but also introduced him to a wider, younger audience.

–IANS

rd/