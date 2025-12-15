Anupam Kher reminisces about his 'first step' into Mumbai in 1975 as he marks 50 years in the city

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has taken to his social media account to celebrate his 50 glorious years in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

The actor mentioned how he was reminded of this special milestone by a very dear friend of his. “MY GOLDEN JUBILEE IN MUMBAI”, wrote Anupam. “My friend and classmate #SuhasKhandke from the #NationalSchoolOfDrama sent me a beautiful message this morning (2nd Pic) about my first ever visit to Mumbai (then Bombay) and informed me that I came to this beautiful #CityOfDreams first the time today, i.e 15th of December 1975!”

He further elaborated, “Exactly FIFTY years ago. I was in the first year of Drama School. I stayed with Suhas for 10days! As a 20year old young boy I was completely mesmerised by the energy and the magnanimity of #Bombay!” The actor further penned, “Suhas lived on #WalkeshwerRoad. So I watched the vastness of the ocean for the first time in my life! I felt the people of this city were very different from other parts of the country! Today I have a word for them – CHILLED!”

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star further mentioned how the city of dreams has given him everything. “When I reflect on these years I realise that this city of #Mumbai has given me EVERYTHING! It gave me DREAMS and then helped me make them COME TRUE!”

Highlighting his journey of four decades in the industry, Anupam wrote, “41 years in cinema, almost 550 films, friends, success that humbled me, failure that taught me so many things! Thank you MUMBAI for your blessings and kindness! And the ordinary person on the streets of Mumbai is actually extraordinary! They are the heartbeats of this city. I salute them.”

Anupam also thanked his friend for reminding him of the important day. “Thanks Suhas my friend for this joyous memory! The first pic is from a play we did #EkAurDronacharya. It was directed by none other than my jigri dost #SatishKaushik! Miss him! Jai Ho MUMBAI! #MumbaiMeriJaan #Mumbaikar.”

Anupam shared a few pictures and took a trip down memory lane. He also shared a picture from his first theatre play ever, followed by a screenshot of his conversation with his friend.

The message sent by Suhas Khandke, Anupam Kher’s friend, read, “Hey brother, today marks the completion of 50 years, since you first stepped into Mumbai. For our winter vacation in 1st year, we boarded the train on 14th Dec 1975, to arrive in Mumbai on 15th December. It proved to be an extremely auspicious day for you. Congratulations dear Anupam for your successful Golden Jubilee in the city of dreams.”

Recently, Anupam Kher was honoured by two of India’s distinguished educational institutions for his remarkable contributions both on and off the screen. Recognized not only for his illustrious acting career but also for his efforts as an individual contributing to society, Kher expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the prestigious awards.

Sharing his videos and photos, Kher wrote, “AWARDS AND HONOURS: I am deeply humbled, happy and delighted to receive two Awards/Honours from two very distinguished educational institutions of India for my work in my professional and personal capacity! Thank you Hon. Governor of #Maharashtra and #Gujarat Sh. #AcharyaDevvrat ji, a DAVian himself, President DAV Schools Sh. Poonam Suri ji, CEO Smt. Nisha Pashi ji and all the DAVians for this great Honour!”

He added, “Also THANKS to St. Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association for the wonderful recognition! I consider these honours are also for whatever little contribution I try to make to our society! Not just as an ACTOR. But also as an INDIVIDUAL! Jai Ho! Jai Hindi! #Awards #Gratitude #Humbled.”

Meanwhile, talking about Anupam Kher’s recent directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, the movie recently returned to theatres. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, along with Anupam and Iain Glen. ‘Tanvi The Great’ narrated the story of a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother and grandfather.

Inspired by her late father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the national flag at Siachen Glacier.

Up next, the veteran actor recently announced that he has joined forces with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his 549th project. On the first day of the shoot, Kher presented the Hum Saath-Saath Hain maker with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya. Kher penned, “ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl I got from #Ayodhya! (sic).”

Anupam Kher has always proven himself to be an actor par excellence with his character portrayals and choice of projects. From Saaraansh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Chandni, Beta, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Veer-Zaara to The Kashmir Files, Dabangg, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more, Anupam Kher has been a part of many blockbusters and cult classics.

— IANS

