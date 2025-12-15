Shefali Shah reveals she 'stood in silence with tears' as she witnessed the Northern Lights

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, along with her producer husband Vipul Shah and their sons, is currently soaking in the beauty of Norway as the family delights in the breathtaking Northern Lights.

The actress took to her social media account in sharing a few beautiful pictures straight from her thrilling experience. Describing her excitement, Shefali wrote, “Thought I’d try and explain what it is to actually see the Northern Lights. But there are no words to describe the Aurora Borealis. This magnificence is unparalleled and impossible to translate.”

She added, “Normally, I would Google it, but I don’t want to reduce this experience by finding science or logic behind it. This is beyond the realms of the human mind, and the only thing I could do was stand there in silence with tears in my eyes, feeling blessed, grateful, and humbled and surrendering to this miracle. And realise that I was lucky to be a mere spectator of this MAGIC.” The actress concluded, stating, “P.S. – I’d like to be like the Aurora Borealis, visible clearly when seen through a camera and otherwise elusive.”

In the pictures, Shefali, Vipul and their children are seen ecstatic witnessing the northern lights. A few days ago, Shefali Shah and Vipl Shah had marked 25 years of marital bliss. On account of her special milestone, Shefali had taken to her social media account to share both herself and Vipul dancing their hearts out at a family function. Draped in a pink saree, Shefali looked stunning, while Vipul looked dapper in a simple white kurta pyjama.

Expressing what 25 years of marriage meant to her, the Di Dhadakne Do actress wrote, “25 years of marriage. Miles of ground covered. 45,000 feet above sea level. One celebration. Heading to one holiday. Two seats together, but I chose to get myself another seat even though it wasn’t next to him. I like a window seat and he prefers aisle for better leg space (In this aircraft there was only one seat next to the window, no aisle.)”

She further wrote, “No drama, just comfort for both of us. Yes, a lot may say, 'What’s a little discomfort for togetherness?' Sure. But dismissing your wish or your comfort is not a testimony of a good marriage. The intensity of love doesn’t depend on the basis of sharing an armrest. Just because we didn’t sit together doesn’t mean we are getting divorced. Because space doesn’t mean distance. Togetherness doesn’t mean claustrophobia. Bond doesn’t mean binding And compromising single-handedly is not companionship.”

She wrote, “Our marriage, like many, has been full of ups and downs, easy and difficult, immense unbridled joy and excruciating pain. But through thick and thin, of our bodies, wallets, patience, tolerance and love, we have survived it all. For better or worse of moods, temperaments, ego, adjustments and growth.”

Shefali further wrote, “If this sounds like a perfect marriage, it’s far from it. We have danced together for 25 years. Sometimes in sync, sometimes out of sync. Sometimes I lead and he follows, and sometimes it’s vice versa. Sometimes we have also stepped onto each other’s toes and tripped. But we’ve always picked each other up (after laughing). Happily ever after was and still is the goal, but it is not realistically possible 24/7, 365 days a year. But we know together our chances of happily ever after are far higher. And thank God and touch wood for that. And of course our sunshine boys have been our Fevicol ka jod.”

The actress has been riding high on the success of her latest released series, Delhi Crime 3.

