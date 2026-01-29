Vignesh Shivan's 'LIK' to release on February 12?

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' are now trying hard to ensure that their film hits the screens worldwide on February 12 for Valentine's Day.

Sources in the industry claim that the makers are now looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend and are in particular eyeing February 12 as the release date.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the film's release date as of now.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

For the unaware, 'LIK' is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April last year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

mkr/