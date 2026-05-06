Vietnam's Prez To Lam accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Vietnamese President To Lam was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the Vietnamese President upon his arrival.

Children in traditional costumes, holding the Vietnamese national flag and the Tricolour, also warmly welcomed the visiting leader.

President To Lam arrived in Bihar's Gayaji on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended a warm welcome to him. He then offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. Later on Tuesday, he landed in Delhi. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, welcomed the visiting leader at the airport.

Later, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Vietnam's President To Lam on Tuesday, holding discussions on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on General Secretary, President Mr To Lam of Vietnam. They exchanged views on strengthening the multifaceted, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Mr To Lam looked forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the engagements scheduled over the next two days," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The MEA stated that President To Lam's visit to India will strengthen bilateral ties.

"Chao mung, Excellency! General Secretary, President of Vietnam, Mr To Lam, has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. He was accorded a warm welcome and received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai," Jaiswal posted on X.

"This year, we are marking the milestone of 10 years of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted and robust bilateral relations," he added.

To Lam, also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be in India till May 7. This is his first visit to India after being elected as the President of Vietnam last month.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Droupadi Murmu will also hold a meeting with the visiting leader. Other leaders are also expected to call on President To Lam in New Delhi.

During his visit, President To Lam is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai. He will visit the National Stock Exchange, meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Governor. He is also scheduled to attend a business forum in Mumbai.

"India and Vietnam share historical and civilisational ties, which have steadily deepened over the years. President To Lam's visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam in 2016," the MEA stated earlier.

"The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam," it added.

--IANS

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