Vidhisha Srivastava compares working with Shubhangi Atre and Shilpa Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabhi in the popular television show "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!" opened up about the difference in working with actress Shubhangi Atre, who used to play Angoori Bhabi on the show, and Shilpa Shinde, who has taken over the role now.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vidisha revealed that while working with Shubhangi for the last 4 years, they enjoyed good chemistry.

"I started working with Shubhangi Atre. I was also very new to the show myself. I have had a good chemistry with her as well. I have worked with her for 4 years", she shared.

Sharing what it has been like working with Shilpa, Vidisha went on to reveal that she found her to be a nice person and very easy to work with.

She said, "I had seen and heard about Shilpa ji's chemistry with her colleagues. When I started working with her, I came to believe that working with her is actually really comfortable. She is a nice lady. I am praising her on her face that I am enjoying working with her."

"Yes, Shubhangi Atre was a part of the show for a long time, but I would like to favor her a bit as I am enjoying working with her because she is more fun and I am enjoying working with her to be honest," concluded Vidisha.

Shilpa has been roped in to play the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0". Refreshing your memory, Shilpa, was a part of the TV show, however, she was later replaced by Shubhangi.

Shedding light on her return to the show, Shilpa shared that she sees no comparison of herself with the former Angoori Bhabhi, aka Shubhangi.

She told IANS, “Bhabi ji was always Shilpa Shinde, and that is why I am here after ten years. This is not overconfidence; this is my hard work. I have made my own place, and I have proved myself.”

