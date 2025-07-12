Video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' released

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) The makers of National award winning director Pandiraj's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead, on Saturday released the video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from the film.

Taking to his X timeline, music director Santhosh Narayanan, shared the link to the mellifluous romantic number and wrote, "After 8 long years with my dearest @pradeep_1123 and @talktodhee."

The video song of Aagasa Veeran has been sung by Pradeep Kumar and Dhee and has been set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Vivek and Santhosh Narayanan himself has given the backing vocals for the song. The romantic, gentle song has some beautiful visuals to accompany it.

The upcoming film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs after the makers released a title teaser some days ago.

The teaser opened with only voices being heard in the background, even as a pan in a restaurant is heated and cooking starts. It's evident that the first voice belongs to the mother of the hero. She tells the heroine, "You don't have to cook daughter-in-law. We will treat you like royalty." You then hear the hero's sister telling the heroine, who is addressed as Arasi (Queen),"You don't have to worry at all Arasi. You can lose any number of people for the sake of my brother."

Finally, you hear Vijay Sethupathi saying, "You have left your parents behind and have come with me, because you like me. Just watch! I am going to look after you like a queen. It will make your parents wonder why they didn't look after you this well."

The next visual has both Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon mincing the Kothu parotta (a popular dish in Tamil Nadu) on the pan. Nithya Menon asks Vijay Sethupathi, "Is this how you look after a queen?" He replies, "If you don't like, please leave to your father's palace." She then says to her, her home is a palace and the war of words intensifies...

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on July 25, has cinematography by M Sukumar and has art direction by Veerasamar and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Stunts for the film, which also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, are by Kalai Kingson.

--IANS

mkr/