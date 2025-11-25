November 25, 2025 5:57 AM हिंदी

Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Arjun Kapoor mourn the loss of Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid his respects to the late actor Dharmendra. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Monday, and shared a monochromatic throwback picture of the legendary actor.

He wrote on the picture, “Deeply saddened by this tragic news. You will always continue to be in our hearts”.

Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family”.

Arjun Kapoor shared an anecdote on his social media, as he revealed that the late actor shared the screen with his grandmother. Sharing the throwback images of the actor, he wrote, “My Nani and Dharam ji worked on Farishtey together and I had the pleasure as a child to experience his impish charm and magic, drawing the crowd waiting to watch him in action. End of an era. We have lost the He-Man of Bollywood, but his warmth, grace & legacy will live on forever. Thank you for touching generations with your art and your spirit, Dharam ji. You will be missed”.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda also shared a throwback picture featuring her and the actor. She wrote, “Heart so heavy. Mind so numb. Rest in peace HE-MAN”.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him.

The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars. Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

