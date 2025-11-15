Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor congratulate new parents Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have become the latest Bollywood couple to embrace parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary.

Many members of the film fraternity penned lovely wishes for the new parents.

As Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the comment section flooded with congratulatory messages.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations guys!!! God bless (red heart emojis) (sic)."

Kriti Sanon penned, "Congratulations guysss (red heart and hug emojis)"

Anil Kapoor wished the happy couple, saying, "Congratulations my dearest pratalekha and raj (red heart emojis)"

Sonam Kapoor added, "Congratulations (red heart emojis)"

Farah Khan said, "Yoooohooooo !! Best news! Im going to be the fun aunt (laughing with tears emoji)".

Dia Mirza showered love on Rajkummar and Patralekhaa with the following words, "Best news!!! Love you both and so happy. All our love and blessings (red heart emojis)"

Suniel Shetty wished, "Congratulations and Godbless (red heart and evil eye emojis)"

Malaika Arora's comment read, "Congratulations (red heart and evil eye emojis)"

Esha Gupta added, "Congratulations family (red heart emojis)"

Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Congratulations you both!!! (Party emoji_ God bless (hug and red heart emoji)

Triptii Dimri commented, "Congratulations (love-eyed and red heart emojis)"

Many other netizens also used the comment section to wish Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their new journey as parents.

The two took to their official Instagram accounts and dropped a joint post, sharing the exciting news of entering a new chapter of their lives.

"We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)," their post read.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa captioned their post, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)"

--IANS

pm/