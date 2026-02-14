February 14, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Vicky Kaushal bows his head to the great Maratha legacy as 'Chhaava' turns 1

Vicky Kaushal bows his head to the great Maratha legacy as 'Chhaava' turns 1

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal bowed his head in gratitude to the great legacy of the Maratha empire as his acclaimed historic actioner, "Chhaava", completed one year of release on Saturday.

Marking the milestone on social media, he posted some BTS photos from Laxman Utekar's directorial.

"#1YearOfChhaava...I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special! (sic)," Vicky wrote on his Instagram.

He concluded the post with, "Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivarai", followed by a folded hands emoji.

"Chhaava" is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, a character beautifully brought to life by Vicky.

The movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" written by Shivaji Sawant.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the drama further saw some noteworthy performances of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai (Sambhaji's wife), Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum (Aurangzeb's daughter).

"Chhaava" enjoys the tunes scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman with Saurabh Goswami looking after the camera work.

Manish Pradhan is on board the technical crew as the head of the editing department.

Previously, speaking about the movie, Vicky revealed that he poured his heart into every moment of the film.

“It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment," he shared.

Rashmika also talked about her experience of playing Yesubai, saying, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Pak govt in dock over former PM Imran Khan's living conditions in jail (File image)

Pak govt in dock over former PM Imran Khan's living conditions in jail

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom (File image)

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after 96-run loss to Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper after 96-run loss to Ireland