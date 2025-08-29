Vicky Jain: With my Ankita by my side, the celebrations feel even more special

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain are currently busy as bees with the Ganesh Chathurthi season in town.

The couple, who are loved by many, have been hosting a lot of guests at home who come to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. But amidst the hustle and chaos, Ankita and Vicky do manage to sneak out time for each other.

Vicky recently took to his social media account to share a few pictures of him looking head over heels in love with his beautiful wife. Dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama, Vicky looked handsome, while his gorgeous wife, Ankita, looked like a dream in her turquoise coloured net saree. Vicky captioned the carousel post as “Festive Ready.” Day 2 of Bappa. With my Ankita by my side, the celebrations feel even more special. Festive vibes, love, and blessings all the way!. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home, and on the first day of the celebrations, close friends and family members had gathered at Ankita’s house. A video from inside the festivities that surfaced online saw Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma, Shubhaavi Choksey, Arjun Bijlani, and his wife, Neha Swami, along with other celebrity friends, having a ball of a time. In the video, Ankita looked drop-dead stunning in her all-red saree, with her hair crimped and let loose. Ankita Lokhande too had posted a few photos and videos on her Instagram handle wherein she along with Vicky were seen praying to the divine.

Talking about their professional end, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were last seen recently on the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2. The season also starred Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah. Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai and later appeared together on Bigg Boss 17. The show had put their relationship to the test, but the couple smoothly sailed through it.

