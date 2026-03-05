Vice-President Radhakrishnan and Finnish President discuss evolving global order, bilateral ties

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on visiting Finland President Alexander Stubb in New Delhi on Thursday, appreciating his participation as the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. The two leaders reviewed the growing partnership between India and Finland and discussed strengthening trade and economic ties.

They held discussions on the evolving global order, India’s constructive role in voicing the concerns of the Global South and the need for reforms in international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). They also discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Vice President's Secretariat stated on X, "Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, called on the President of the Republic of Finland, H.E. Dr. Alexander Stubb, in New Delhi today. The Vice President welcomed President Stubb to India and appreciated his participation as the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. The leaders exchanged views on the evolving global order, India’s constructive role in voicing the concerns of the Global South, and the need for reforms in international institutions, including the UNSC."

"The two leaders reviewed the growing partnership between India and Finland and discussed strengthening trade and economic ties, including the shared goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. Noting the strong democratic traditions shared by the two countries, the leaders welcomed the growing engagement between India and Finland through parliamentary exchanges. The leaders also discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the opportunities arising from the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, and expanding collaboration in mobility, migration, and higher education for Indian students in Finland," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi, discussing cooperation in technology, infrastructure, defence, space, AI, semiconductors, education and other sectors. The two leaders spoke about strong potential in trade and commerce between two nations following the signing of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"India is delighted to welcome President Stubb of Finland. It is equally gladdening that he is the Chief Guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue. Our talks today were wide-ranging. We discussed the strong potential in trade and commerce, especially after the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Other sectors that featured in our discussions include cooperation in technology, infrastructure, defence, space, AI, semiconductors, education and more," PM Modi posted on X.

"We see great scope in working together to ensure trustworthy technologies and resilient supply chains for the entire world. The Migration and Mobility Agreement will add momentum to our partnership. We are also expanding our cooperation in Arctic and polar research," he added.

--IANS

akl/as