January 12, 2026 3:38 AM हिंदी

Vibrant Gujarat: MoU worth Rs 11.49 crore signed by fish supplier company

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi look on in Rajkot, Gujarat, Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Rajkot, Jan 11 (IANS) A series of B2B and B2G seminars were organised to foster dialogue and collaboration across key sectors in Gujarat on Sunday, after the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated at Marwadi University in Rajkot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official said that a special panel discussion was held on the theme “Building a Future-Ready Fisheries Sector in Gujarat: Opportunities, Challenges and Sustainable Solutions.”

He said that the session brought together fish exporters and entrepreneurs to deliberate on critical issues such as fishing practices, fish processing, export strategies, adoption of technology in fisheries, deep-sea fishing, methods to enhance fish production, challenges faced by fishermen and boat owners, government incentives for exports, welfare schemes for fishermen, and the role of local offices in supporting the sector.

During the conference, a Fish Supplier Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 11.49 crore, underscoring the growing investment and commitment towards strengthening Gujarat’s fisheries industry.

The event was attended by the Agriculture Department Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Solanki, Fisheries Department Commissioner Vijay Kharadi, S. Kannappan from NDFB, entrepreneur Manojbhai Sharma, Jagdish Fofandi, along with several other entrepreneurs and senior officials.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the massive exhibition covering 18,000 square meters. At the ‘Enterprise Excellence Pavilion,’ he observed the contributions from leading organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nyara Energy, and Jyoti C.N.C., highlighting their role in the nation’s economic growth. The Prime Minister also lauded Gujarat’s growing industrial capacity and technological advancements.

At the ‘Ocean of Opportunities’ Pavilion, showcasing the vast potential of Saurashtra and Kutch’s coastal regions, the Prime Minister showed keen interest.

Presentations by the Gujarat Maritime Board on the blue economy, along with innovative technologies displayed by stalls such as Reliance New Energy, attracted considerable attention. The exhibition also demonstrated the balance between industrial growth and environmental sustainability.

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

Mahhi Vij slams trolls for insensitive remarks, dating rumours

Mahhi Vij slams trolls for insensitive remarks, dating rumours

Hrithik Roshan shares pictures from birthday bash featuring girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan shares pictures from birthday bash featuring girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan

WPL 2026: Gardner highlights contribution of Indian players after GG beat DC by four runs

WPL 2026: Gardner highlights contribution of Indian players after GG beat DC by four runs

Somnath temple was established in Satyug by Moon God: Swami Swaprakash

Somnath temple was established in Satyug by Moon God: Swami Swaprakash

WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as Giants beat Capitals by four runs (Ld)

WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as Giants beat Capitals by four runs (Ld)

WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as GG beat DC by four runs

WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as GG beat DC by four runs

‘Will bury BJP leaders alive' in 2026: TMC MLA’s remarks spark controversy

‘Will bury BJP leaders alive' in 2026: TMC MLA’s remarks spark controversy

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals register first win with stunning 4–1 comeback against Shrachi Bengal Tigers (Credit: HIL)

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals register first win with stunning 4–1 comeback against Shrachi Bengal Tigers

I back myself to counterattack now rather than just trying to play the situation: Kohli

I back myself to counterattack now rather than just trying to play the situation: Kohli

Priyanka Gandhi slams police action on NSUI protesters in Varanasi, calls scrapping of MGNREGA 'reprehensible'

Priyanka Gandhi slams police action on NSUI protesters in Varanasi, calls scrapping of MGNREGA 'reprehensible'