Vetri-starrer Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku’s shooting wrapped up!

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) The makers of director Dayal Padmanabhan's eagerly awaited period crime thriller 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the unit of the film had successfully completed the entire shooting schedule.

Taking to its Instagram page, 2m Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#LakshmiKanthanKolaiVazhakku shooting has been successfully wrapped. Post-production is in full swing. More updates coming soon. Directed by @filmmaker_dayal_padmanabhan. Produced by @2mcinemas. A @darbukasiva Musical."

The film, which has been shot extensively in and around Chennai, has now entered the post-production phase.

It may be recalled that the film’s first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

The film features an ensemble cast including Vetri, Rangaraj Pandey, Brigida, Lizzie Antony, Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Ilavarasu, Kavitha Bharathi, and Suba. Veerapandiyan, with Periyarist Suba. Veerapandiyan playing a significant role that adds strong ideological depth to the narrative.

Speaking about the film, director Dayal Padmanabhan said, " “Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku' is a film born out of strong conviction. The entire team worked with honesty and belief in the subject. Completing the shoot is immensely satisfying, and we believe the film will resonate deeply and provoke thought among audiences.”

Producer K V Sabareesh said, “This film demanded commitment, courage, and clarity of purpose from day one. I am proud of the team for staying true to the vision and executing it with sincerity. We are excited to take the film into post-production and look forward to presenting a meaningful cinematic experience to the audience.”

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.

