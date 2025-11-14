November 14, 2025 3:23 PM हिंदी

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal dies at 98

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal dies at 98

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, widely considered India’s oldest living film actress, has passed away at the age of 98.

According to reports, she had been battling age-related health complications. A family friend shared that Kamini’s loved ones prefer to keep a low profile and have requested privacy during this difficult time. The source was quoted saying, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile, and needs privacy.”

For the unversed, Kamini Kaushal was born in Lahore, the youngest among five siblings. Kamini was a towering presence in Indian cinema, with a career that spanned decades and featured over 90 films. She began her film journey with “Neecha Nagar,” the landmark project that won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in celebrated films such as “Shaheed,” “Nadiya Ke Paar,” “Shabnam, Arzoo,” and “Biraj Bahu”. Her body of work also included acclaimed titles like “Do Bhai,” “Ziddi,” “Paras,” “Namoona,” “Jhanjar,” “Aabroo,” “Bade Sarkar,” “Jailor,” “Night Club,” and “Godaan.”

Beyond films, she made her mark on television as well, most notably with the Doordarshan show “Chand Sitare.”

The senior actress collaborated with some of Indian cinema’s greatest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar. Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films such as “Nadiya Ke Paar,” “Shaheed,” “Shabnam,” and “Aarzoo” earned widespread admiration.

Kamini continued her association with cinema in her later years as well. She made an appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which was released in 2022. The movie marked her final appearance.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons—Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job' (File image)

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job'

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka (Photo Credit: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act