Suvendu Adhikari’s father expresses happiness over his son taking oath as West Bengal CM

Kanthi, May 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari’s father, Sishir Adhikari, on Saturday expressed happiness over his son taking oath and said that issues related to women’s safety and unemployment remain major concerns in the state, but he believes Suvendu Adhikari will be able to address them effectively.

Speaking to IANS, Sishir Adhikari said, “I am very happy. First, there were 32 years of Congress rule, then 35 years of the Left Front, followed by 15 years of the Trinamool Congress. I have seen everything, so I understand the situation well. Bengal is suffering badly from unemployment and several other problems. Earlier, women suffered a lot, but now the focus should be on ensuring respect and safety for women, along with generating employment.”

He further said that there should be cordial relations between the state and the Centre, which would help solve many issues.

“He is experienced enough. He has served as an MLA and a municipal chairman. He also has experience in the cooperative sector, especially with the Urban Cooperative Bank. For nine years, we served together as Members of Parliament. Later, he returned to the state and handled seven departments as a minister. I think he will be able to cope with all the problems,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari’s brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, said, “Today is the victory of every BJP worker. Remembering Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Suvendu Adhikari has become the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.”

Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of the first BJP-ruled West Bengal government, along with five other members of the state Council of Ministers led by him.

The other five members of the state Council of Ministers who were sworn in on Saturday include the former national vice-president and former state president of the BJP in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, fashion-designer-turned politician and two-time BJP legislator, Agnimitra Paul, former BJP Lok Sabha member and the former Union Minister of state for Home, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Khudiram Tudu.

Ghosh was the second person after Adhikari to take oath, followed by Paul, Kritania, Tudu and Pramanik

However, at the time the report was filed, the portfolios of the five other members of the state’s Council of Ministers were not announced.

--IANS

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