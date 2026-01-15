January 15, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

Venezuela 'leaker' jailed, says Trump, cites oil delivery from Caracas

Venezuela 'leaker' jailed, says Trump, cites oil delivery from Caracas

Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said a government leaker linked to Venezuela has been identified and is now in jail, as he also pointed to what he described as improved engagement with Caracas, including the delivery of oil to the United States.

“The leaker has been found, and the leaker is in jail and will probably be in jail for a long time,” Trump told reporters during a White House event on Wednesday (local time). He said the individual was tied to leaks involving Venezuela and described the case as serious.

Trump said authorities were still pursuing other possible suspects. “There could be some others, and we’ll let you know about that,” he said. “We’re hot on their trail.”

The president did not identify the leaker or specify what information had been disclosed. He also did not say which agency the individual worked for or when the arrest took place. No additional details were released during the briefing.

Trump’s comments on the leaker came as he fielded questions on broader US relations with Venezuela. Asked about signals from Venezuela’s security leadership suggesting reluctance to cooperate with Washington, Trump pushed back.

“With us? They just gave us 50 million barrels of oil,” Trump said, suggesting a recent delivery or agreement involving Venezuelan crude.

Trump said he had spoken directly with a senior Venezuelan figure earlier in the day. “I know the number one,” he said, without naming the official. “We just had a great conversation today, and she’s a terrific person.”

He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also involved in the engagement. “Marco Rubio is dealing with her,” Trump said. “I dealt with her this morning. We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things.”

Trump said the conversation covered multiple issues and suggested relations were moving in a positive direction. “I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela,” he said.

Pressed by reporters about comments from Venezuelan officials indicating resistance to working with the United States, Trump dismissed the concerns. He did not address whether sanctions relief or other incentives were part of the discussions.

Trump also linked the Venezuela issue to what he described as recent demonstrations of US leverage abroad. Referring back to his earlier remarks about leaks and enforcement, he suggested the administration had shown it could act decisively.

“You found that out last week with Venezuela,” Trump said, without elaborating.

--IANS

lkj/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Aus Open: Djokovic, Sinner in same half of draw; Alcaraz to start against home hope Walton

Aus Open: Djokovic, Sinner in same half of draw; Alcaraz to start against home hope Walton

Maha local polls: Nana Patekar calls voting ‘a sign of our existence’

Maha local polls: Nana Patekar calls voting ‘a sign of our existence’

Arbeloa debuts with loss as Albacete knocks Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Arbeloa debuts with loss as Albacete knock Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Maha local polls: Ayaz Khan says he votes with hope for a better quality of life

Maha local polls: Ayaz Khan says he votes with hope for a better quality of life

Indian stock market to remain shut for Maharashtra civic polls

Indian stock markets remain closed for Maharashtra civic elections

Arsenal edge thriller to take narrow Semi-Final lead over Chelsea

Arsenal edge thriller to take narrow SF lead over Chelsea

Maha local polls: Voting both out of habit and hope, says Twinkle Khanna

Maha local polls: Voting both out of habit and hope, says Twinkle Khanna

Govt launches initiative to create AI solutions for monitoring financial reporting quality

Govt launches initiative to create AI solutions for monitoring financial reporting quality

PM Modi to interact with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem

PM Modi to interact with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem