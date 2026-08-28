Velavan Senthilkumar reaches final of Budapest Open squash

Budapest, Aug 28 (IANS) India's Velavan Senthilkumar will take on local favourite Balazs Farkas in the final of the Budapest Open Squash Championship, a USD 43,500 PSA Copper event in the Hungarian capital.

In the semifinals played on Thursday evening, eighth seed Senthilkumar, ranked 54 in the world, beat third seed compatriot Veer Chotrani 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 1-11, 12-10 to advance to his 15th PSA tour final.

This will be the third meeting involving Senthilkumar and Farkas on the tour this season. The Indian won their face-off in 2024, after the Hungarian triumphed in the 2019 match-up.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Eighth seed and World No 54 Velavan Senthilkumar stunned Malaysian World No 18 and top seed Eain Yow Ng 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarterfinals of the Budapest Open squash, a USD 43,500 PSA Copper event in the Hungarian capital on Thursday.

The Indian No.4 raced through the first game with nine straight points from 2-2, before holding off a late comeback from Ng to double his advantage. From there, he wasn’t to be denied, clinching the third game 11-8 to move through to the last four after 53 minutes of play.

Senthilkumar will face India’s Veer Chotrani for a spot in Friday’s title decider, after the No.3 seed saw off No.6 seed Mohamed ElSherbini in a hard-fought four-game duel.

Meanwhile, third seed Chotrani, ranked 38 in the world, defeated Egyptian sixth seed and world No 51 Mohamed El Sherbini 14-12, 12-14, 11-6, 11-8 in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Chotrani and Senthilkumar advanced to the quarterfinals with four-game wins each.

World No 38 Chotrani, the third seed, beat Rui Soares of Portugal 13-11,12-14, 11-9, 12-10 in the pre-quarterfinals following a first-round bye in the new season.

World No 54 Senthilkumar, the eighth seed, defeated German fifth seed Raphael Kandra 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals after putting it past Briton Will Salter 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 in the opening round.

--IANS

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