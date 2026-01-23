Vehicle-to-vehicle communication on the way to reduce road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) In a bid to reduce road accidents and fatalities, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday informed that 30 GHz radio frequency has been allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the development of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems.

He urged members of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convey to state authorities the importance of conducting regular Members of Parliament Road Safety Committee (MPRSC) meetings in their respective districts with participation from the district collector, police, PWD and other concerned agencies.

The meeting focused on ‘Measures for Reduction in Road Accidents and Fatalities’, emphasising a multi-pronged and coordinated approach to curb road accidents and save lives.

Gadkari stated that road safety considerations are being duly incorporated while finalising Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

He directed the Regional Officers and Project Directors of MoRTH/NHAI to attend MPRSC meetings regularly and ensure suitable road safety interventions in ongoing projects.

The minister also informed that AI-based road safety applications would be shared with states and UTs and requested members to submit detailed notes on their concerns and suggestions for further examination.

During the meeting, the minister also showcased the Road Safety Anthem, which has been translated into 22 regional languages.

He requested Members of Parliament to promote the playing of the Road Safety Anthem in regional languages in schools, public gatherings, and other public spaces. Gadkari also motivated all officers to continue making dedicated efforts towards building safer road infrastructure across the country and reiterated the Government’s commitment to saving lives on Indian roads.

Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, briefed the committee on the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce accidents on National Highways.

The members expressed concern over the persistently high number of road accidents and fatalities across the country. Members also raised key issues relating to rectification of black spots, widening of select National Highway stretches, availability of trauma care facilities along highways, enhancement of compensation for road accident victims, road maintenance and repairs, and coordination with state governments for state highways.

--IANS

na/