'Day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of brave Sahibzades': PM Modi on Veer Baal Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, paid tributes to the Sahibzades, the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, describing it as a day of reverence dedicated to remembering their supreme sacrifice.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

He further said that the day symbolises courage, conviction, and righteousness.

“This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Sahibzades on the occasion, highlighting their unmatched courage and sacrifice at a very young age.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “The sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji's brave sons at such a young age, in defence of their faith and country, are unparalleled in history. The values ​​instilled in the Sahibzades by Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the seeds of humanity they sowed, could not be shaken even by the inhumane torture inflicted by cruel tyrants."

The Union Home Minister further noted that to ensure the story of the four Sahibzades reaches every generation, Prime Minister Modi initiated the observance of Veer Baal Diwas

"To ensure that the story of the four Sahibzades' sacrifice reaches every generation, Prime Minister Modi initiated the observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas'. On this 'Veer Bal Diwas', I pay my respects to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri, and the brave Sahibzades, remembering their martyrdom," Amit Shah added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the Sahibzades on the occasion. In a message posted on X, he said, “Hundreds of salutations to the four Sahibzades of Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on their martyrdom day 'Veer Bal Diwas' (Sahibzada Diwas) who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of the nation, religion and Sanatan culture."

"This immortal saga of indomitable courage and bravery will continue to illuminate the path of patriotism, religious devotion and dutiful life for everyone for ages to come," he added.

Veer Baal Diwas is commemorated every year on December 26 to honour the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh. The Prime Minister announced the observance of Veer Baal Diwas on January 9, 2022, on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

The youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, were born at Anandpur Sahib. On the morning of December 7, 1705, the day of the historic Battle of Chamkaur, the two Sahibzades, along with their grandmother Mata Gujri, were taken into custody by Mughal officials Jani Khan and Mani Khan Ranghar at Morinda.

They were subsequently sent to Sirhind, where they were confined in the Cold Tower (Thanda Burj) of the fort. On December 9, 1705, the Sahibzades were produced before the Mughal governor, Nawab Wazir Khan, who attempted to coerce them into abandoning their faith. Despite threats of death, the young Sahibzades remained steadfast, and a death sentence was eventually pronounced.

On December 11, 1705, they were ordered to be sealed alive in a wall. As the masonry reached chest height, it reportedly collapsed, and the Sahibzades were sent back to the Cold Tower for the night. The following day, December 12, 1705, Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall.

The site of these events, now known as Fatehgarh Sahib near Sirhind, is marked by four prominent Sikh shrines. A religious fair is held there every year from December 25 to 28 to honour the memory of the martyrs.

Veer Baal Diwas is observed nationwide and also underscores the importance of children as the foundation of India’s future. On this occasion, initiatives such as the ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’ have been launched to improve nutritional outcomes and overall well-being by strengthening nutrition-related services and encouraging active community participation.

--IANS

jk/dpb