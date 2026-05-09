Tamil Nadu: VCK eyes deputy CM post as support talks with TVK gather momentum

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is reportedly seeking major positions in the next Tamil Nadu government, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister, as negotiations intensify over extending support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in the state.

According to party sources, the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK discussed power-sharing arrangements during a virtual high-level meeting chaired by the party chief on Friday.

The discussions reportedly focused on the party’s possible role in a TVK-led administration and the conditions under which support could be extended.

Sources indicated that the VCK has demanded the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for Thirumavalavan, along with Cabinet berths for its two newly elected MLAs.

The party secured two seats in the April 23 Assembly elections and is now seen as a crucial player in the ongoing political negotiations over government formation.

Political circles are also abuzz with speculation that Thirumavalavan could contest a by-election from Tiruchirapalli East if the seat falls vacant.

TVK chief Vijay, who won from two constituencies in the Assembly election, is expected to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai, which could pave the way for a bypoll in Tiruchirapalli East.

Apart from seeking a share in power, the VCK leadership is also understood to have raised several policy-related demands during the virtual discussions. These reportedly include the continuation of commissions constituted by the previous government to probe caste killings and the implementation of reservations in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

The developments come at a time when Tamil Nadu continues to witness uncertainty over the formation of the next government.

TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election with 108 seats, has been attempting to gather the support required to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

The VCK has maintained that the party which received the people’s mandate should be given the opportunity to form the government and has also opposed any move towards Governor’s rule in the state.

Amid the fast-moving political developments, Thirumavalavan met outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday night, further fuelling speculation over the VCK’s final decision and the evolving political equations in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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