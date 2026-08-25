Vaughan calls for punishment that 'sends a shiver down England team' after latest nightclub incident

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Former captain Michael Vaughan has called for a punishment that "sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team" after Brydon Carse became the latest England cricketer involved in a drinking controversy.

A video emerged where Carse was seen handcuffed by police outside a nightclub, and was briefly placed under arrest on a night out with his Durham team-mates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts, which prompted an investigation from the ECB.

Carse was part of the England squad for two of the three Tests against Pakistan at home but was released to play for Durham in the County Championship after he was not picked in the opener at Leeds.

He picked 2-82 and scored 26 runs for his domestic side, helping them beat Derbyshire in three days. He went out to celebrate with his teammates when the incident occurred.

As result of the incident, The ECB said that the speedster "will no longer be available for selection" for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday . He will be replaced by Hampshire right-arm pacer Sonny Baker in the squad.

Speaking about the incident BBC Radio 5 Live, Vaighan called for stict punishment for misbehaving or bringing any kind of bad reputation to the team.

"Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme, so that everyone knows that if you misbehave or bring any kind of bad reputation on to this team, you know what's going to come," former England captain Vaughan said. "It's the only punishment that will really hurt players."

Carse case is a latets edition in England cricket's list of ngiht club incidences. Last October, England white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Wellington, New Zealand, with team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue also present. During the Ashes tour of Australia, opener Ben Duckett was filmed apparently drunk on England's holiday in Noosa.

And in June, former Test captain Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew and were present when a member of England's security staff was punched by a Saracens rugby player in a London nightclub.

Vaughan said he would "feel" for Carse if he is made an example of following the other events of the past year. "I hope Carse is getting good support around him. "He is a character who can be a little bit loose and if you give him a bit of rope he'll take a huge amount of it. He needs people around him who are giving him better advice.

"I would feel for Carse if he is the one who takes the rap for what has happened over the past nine months, but somewhere, somehow, something has to be done to set a precedent that they won't stand for that behaviour any more," said Vaughan.

--IANS

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