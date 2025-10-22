Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta celebrate Diwali with on-screen father Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta celebrated Diwali this year with close friends and family, including Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, at the Devgn residence.

The festive gathering was marked by traditional outfits and a lot of love. In a series of pictures shared by the couple on social media, the post titled 'Diwali Wives 2025' captured the joy of celebration.

One of the photos featured Vatsal and Ishita posing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Vatsal wore a floral multicoloured kurta while Ishita looked radiant in a yellow turban. Ajay was dressed in a navy blue kurta, and Kajol opted for a black and red saree. Another picture showed the couple with Ajay's sister Neelam Devgn Gandhi along with Amaan Devgn.

The family was seen smiling together for the festive portrait. Ajay and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was not seen present at the celebration. Several photos featured Vatsal and Ishita with their two children, their newly born baby girl and their son Vayu, dressed in coordinated festive outfits. In one of the pictures, Vatsal and his son were seen wearing matching floral kurtas.

Another heartwarming photo captured Ishita holding her daughter, whose face was covered with a heart emoji for privacy. In one frame, Vatsal was also seen bonding with Ajay and Kajol's son, Yog, seated on a couch surrounded by festive decor. The evening also included Ishita and Vatsal posing with veteran actress Tanuja, who looked elegant in a mustard saree.

For the uninitiated, Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of the TV show Rishton Ka Sadaagar Baazigar in 2016 and dated for a year. The couple tied the knot in November 2017. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2023 and their daughter in 2025.

Interestingly, Vatsal played Ajay Devgn's son in the Tarzan: The Wonder Car movie released in 2004, while Ishita portrayed Ajay Devgn's daughter in Drishyam in 2015. Kajol and Ajay were among the first guests to attend Ishita and Vatsal's wedding that took place in Mumbai.

