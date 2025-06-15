Varun Dhawan wishes Father's Day to the man who taught him everything

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan wished Father's Day to all the new dads out there, and to the man who taught him everything.

Sharing a couple of photos with his director father on his Instagram handle, Varun penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Father’s Day to all the new dads in town and to my dad who literally taught me everything. Pa I value all our conversations, laughs, arguments, and cricket talks. I’m so happy to be able to get the opportunity to work with you again. I’m still a work in progress but I hope when I’m your age my kid finds me as cool as I find you."

For the unversed, Varun himself welcomed a baby girl, Lara with wife Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024.

The latest post of the 'Sui Dhaaga' actor also included an adorable memory with her little munchkin.

In the meantime, Varun has joined forces with his father for another romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

The much-awaited drama enjoys an ensemble cast such as Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others.

It is believed that the title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David's 1999 blockbuster “Biwi No.1.," starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

While details regarding the storyline have been kept under wraps for now, the reports suggest that "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will include the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been locked in for now.

In addition to this, Varun's lineup further includes Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

