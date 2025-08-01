August 01, 2025 9:31 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash on winning National Award for Best Music direction: A blessing for the second time!

G V Prakash on winning National Award for Best Music direction: A blessing for the second time!

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor, music director and producer G V Prakash Kumar, who has won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the Tamil, Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, has called the honour "a blessing for the second time".

Taking to his X timeline soon after the 71st National Awards were announced, G V Prakash expressed his gratitude to the jury and the selection committee of the National Awards and the entire team of Vaathi.

G V Prakash wrote, "A blessing for the second time. I'm truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful to receive the 71st National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Vaathi. My heartfelt thanks to the esteemed jury and selection committee. Thank you to the entire team of #Vaathi for being part of this beautiful journey."

The music director also went on to specially thank actor Dhanush, who played the lead in Vaathi, and director Venky Atluri.

He said, "Special thanks to my brother Dhanush, who chose me for this film. Our continuous collaboration-from Polladhavan to Asuran, Vaathi, and Idly Kadai-has been creatively fulfilling and rewarding for both of us. A big thank you to my director Venky Atluri, who inspired me to give my best and trusted me with the music for this film."

He went on to say, "From Vaathi to Lucky Bhaskar, and now onto our next project- thank you, Venky, for the consistent trust and for bringing blockbuster moments into our journey. Thanks to our producers, Nagavamsi and Trivikram, for believing in me and giving me this opportunity."

He signed off saying, "I am immensely grateful to my family, my incredible team of musicians, lyricists, technicians, my dear friends, and all my fans who have supported and believed in me. Thank you."

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Vikrant Massey dedicates his National Award to marginalised people in society

Vikrant Massey dedicates his National Award to marginalised people in society

Amateur Riders’ Club's Stasya Pandya qualifies for Junior National Equestrian Championships that was organized via the Regional Equestrian League (REL) held at the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) in Bangalore. Photo credit: ARC

ARC's Stasya Pandya qualifies for Junior National Equestrian Championships

Activist seeks collaboration with Indian companies to unlock 'vast potential' of Balochistan

Activist seeks collaboration with Indian companies to unlock 'vast potential' of Balochistan

Bangladesh: Student leader arrested over charges of extortion (File image)

Bangladesh: Student leader arrested over charges of extortion

Seven Baloch civilians latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Seven Baloch civilians latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Adah Sharma reflects on life-changing journey with ‘The Kerala Story’ after film wins two National Awards

Adah Sharma reflects on life-changing journey with ‘The Kerala Story’ after film wins two National Awards

Seriously concerned, deplore situation in Myanmar: Japan (File image)

Seriously concerned, deplore situation in Myanmar: Japan

Siraj and Prasidh pick three wickets each to lead India’s fightback, reduce England to 215/7 at tea on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Oval in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Siraj and Prasidh pick three wickets each to lead India’s fightback, leave England at 215/7

Mob rule has replaced rule of law in Bangladesh under Yunus: Awami League (File image)

Mob rule has replaced rule of law in Bangladesh under Yunus: Awami League

Pakistan: Senior lawyer shot dead in Karachi (File image)

Pakistan: Senior lawyer shot dead in Karachi