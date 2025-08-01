August 01, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur celebrates birthday with stellar response to ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, is celebrating her birthday with the release of the film. The actress took to her Instagram on Friday, and shared a series of pictures from the film’s special screening.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared how humbled she is with the magnitude of love coming her way with the release of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’.

She wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better way to start my birthday. Son of Sardaar 2 is finally out, and I had all my people by my side. I’ll hold this moment close to my heart forever. This film is full of madness, magic, and the most incredible, loving, and talented cast”.

She added, “And now, Rabia is out in the world I hope you love her as much as I do, and find a little space for her in your hearts too. Thank you to each one of you who came and became a part of my little journey. #SOS 2 in theatres now. jao dekho ab. Jhappis aur pappies from Rabia (sic)”.

Earlier, Mrunal taught choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan’s star cook Dilip the viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’ from the film ‘Son Of Sardar 2’. Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Mrunal teaching Dilip the step of the dance and said that it is also for “exercise” for the jawline.

She said in Hindi, “So this dance step is a dance step of exercise. To keep your jawline in a cinch, press your cheeks like this. And on the rhythm… 5, 6, 7, go”.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film ‘Son of Sardaar’, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.

It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

