Varun Dhawan says his birthday jam is ‘Wow’ from ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The makers of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona’ have unveiled the track “Wow” and the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 39 on Thursday, called the song his “birthday jam”.

Sharing the glimpse of the song on Instagram, Varun wrote: “My birthday jam is WOW So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.”

An upbeat, high-energy dance number, the track has vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill, it delivers a sound that’s fresh, punchy, and instantly addictive.

Harrdy shared in a statement: “From the first listen, WOW had that spark. It’s high on energy and super addictive the kind of song you don’t just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast.”

Singer Kiran Bajwa shared that there’s a playful, vibrant vibe to WOW that makes it stand out.

She added: “It’s bold, catchy, and perfect for anyone who just wants to let loose and have fun.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi, said that with WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy.

“It’s designed to make you move simple as that. Every artist involved in this track added their own personal touch which elevated my vision for this song,” Bagchi shared.

Gill Machhrai, Lyricist and Composer, added, “We wanted to create something that clicks instantly while still having longevity and WOW just delivers that. I had a good time writing and composing this piece with Rony.”

“The lyrics are fun, easy, and instantly memorable. Every line and beat is crafted to build the song’s energy and make it a go-to party anthem. The end result is absolute vibe and hope the audience enjoys this as much as we had while making this,” said Rony Ajnali, Lyricist & Composer.

For Kumar Taurani from Tips Music good music finds its audience.

“What we had here was the right combination from the start. Harrdy, Tanishq, Kiran, Rony and Gill each bring something distinct, and together they give this track a range that's hard to manufacture. Add Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja to the visual and it just completes the picture,” Taurani concluded.