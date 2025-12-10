December 10, 2025 6:34 PM हिंदी

Varun Beverages’ shares drop over 27.5 pc this year

Varun Beverages’ shares drop over 27.5 pc this year

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Varun Beverages, one of the world’s largest PepsiCo bottlers outside the US, is facing a difficult year in the stock market as the share has dropped 27.56 per cent in 2025 till date.

Investors, who had stayed optimistic about the company for almost a decade, seem to be stepping back as its shares continue to lose steam in 2025 and weaker financial results in recent quarters.

In the last six months, the shares have dropped by Rs 4.75, or 1 per cent. However, in the past one month, the stock has turned positive and delivered a return of Rs 8.25, or 1.78 per cent.

Over the last five days, the shares have declined by Rs 12.9, or 2.66 per cent. On Wednesday, the stock closed flat at Rs 471.5, down Rs 0.05, or 0.011 per cent, on the NSE.

Poor monsoons, rising competition, and higher operating costs have all weighed on the company’s performance, raising doubts about its near-term growth.

The year began on a weak note for the stock, with a steep 32 per cent fall in the first two months.

The shares managed a strong comeback in March, jumping 24 per cent and recovering most of the earlier losses.

But the relief did not last long. In the following months, the stock once again slipped into the red, and the occasional positive months were not enough to lift investor sentiment.

So far in 2025, the stock has dropped 26 per cent and is trading at Rs 471 apiece. If this trend continues and the shares end the year in negative territory, it will break the company’s remarkable eight-year streak of annual gains.

Varun Beverages listed on the stock exchanges in October 2016 and has closed every year with positive returns since then.

The best year in its journey was 2022, when the stock surged 123 per cent.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Indians getting poor quality protein, nearly 50 pc is from cereals: Study

Indians getting poor quality protein, nearly 50 pc is from cereals: Study

World Boxing Championships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. Photo credit: President of India/X

World Boxing Championships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour as she joins Kapil Sharma on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show S4’

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour as she joins Kapil Sharma on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show S4’

'Very important and strategic': Oman envoy on PM Modi's upcoming visit

'Very important and strategic': Oman envoy on PM Modi's upcoming visit

Metabolic surgery can help prevent organ damage, failure due to uncontrolled diabetes: AIIMS doctor

Metabolic surgery can help prevent organ damage, failure due to uncontrolled diabetes: AIIMS doctor

Sindhi leader appeals to PM Modi over Pakistan’s “extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal”

Sindhi leader appeals to PM Modi over Pakistan’s extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab/Sansad TV)

‘You cannot dictate’: HM Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi in SIR debate

Sonakshi Sinha calls father & husband as “the only men that matter”, sparks questions about ‘strained’ ties with brothers

Sonakshi Sinha calls father Shatrughan Sinha & husband Zaheer Iqbal as 'the only men that matter' to her

TRAI, RBI pilot to help select customers review, revoke consents given for promotional content

TRAI-RBI pilot to help select customers review, revoke consents given for promotional content

TRAI unveils new framework for microwave backhaul spectrum

TRAI unveils new framework for microwave backhaul spectrum