December 10, 2025 6:31 PM हिंदी

Ahaan Panday posts cute throwback pool moment with mom Deanne on her birthday

Ahaan Panday posts cute throwback pool moment with mom Deanne on her birthday

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Bollywood's rising star Ahaan Panday recently took to his social media account to share some happy moments with his mother on account of her birthday.

In one photo, Ahaan shared a childhood memory of his mother teaching him how to swim. Young Ahaan can be seen in the pool with a baby float, while his mother, Deanne Panday, holds him close, helping him learn to move through the water.

In the other pictures, Ahaan and Deanne can be seen posing cutely with each other as they click a selfie. Earlier today, Ananya Panday, who is the first cousin of Ahaan Panday and also a successful Bollywood actress, took to her social media account to wish her ‘Chachi’ on her birthday.

Sharing a picture of herself with Deanne, Ananya wrote, 'Happy Birthday, Chachi.' Talking about Ahaan, the Bollywood debutant who debuted with Saiyaraa this year, he went on to become an internet sensation overnight.

His movie 'Saiyaraa' received a great response from audiences, especially the young crowd. The movie that was released a few months ago was received well by critics too. Ahaan, back then he had recalled the first time his mother, Deanne, ever saw a billboard of her son from his movie Saiyaara. Taking to her social media back then, Deanne had shared some photos and videos of admiring the "Saiyaara" billboard three months ago.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love showered on "Saiyaara", Deanne wrote, "It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & I saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family. So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy (sic)."

"Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always & forever. (Folded hands, hugs, dizzy and infinity emojis)," she added. Following the massive success of Mohit Suri’s "Saiyaara", Ahaan has reportedly now been locked in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming action romance.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Indians getting poor quality protein, nearly 50 pc is from cereals: Study

Indians getting poor quality protein, nearly 50 pc is from cereals: Study

World Boxing Championships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. Photo credit: President of India/X

World Boxing Championships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour as she joins Kapil Sharma on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show S4’

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour as she joins Kapil Sharma on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show S4’

'Very important and strategic': Oman envoy on PM Modi's upcoming visit

'Very important and strategic': Oman envoy on PM Modi's upcoming visit

Metabolic surgery can help prevent organ damage, failure due to uncontrolled diabetes: AIIMS doctor

Metabolic surgery can help prevent organ damage, failure due to uncontrolled diabetes: AIIMS doctor

Sindhi leader appeals to PM Modi over Pakistan’s “extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal”

Sindhi leader appeals to PM Modi over Pakistan’s extremist-controlled nuclear arsenal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab/Sansad TV)

‘You cannot dictate’: HM Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi in SIR debate

Sonakshi Sinha calls father & husband as “the only men that matter”, sparks questions about ‘strained’ ties with brothers

Sonakshi Sinha calls father & husband as “the only men that matter”, sparks questions about ‘strained’ ties with brothers

TRAI, RBI pilot to help select customers review, revoke consents given for promotional content

TRAI-RBI pilot to help select customers review, revoke consents given for promotional content

TRAI unveils new framework for microwave backhaul spectrum

TRAI unveils new framework for microwave backhaul spectrum