Vardhman Textiles’ Q2 net profit falls 5 pc; revenue slips

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Vardhman Textiles Limited on Thursday announced its September quarter results (Q2 FY26) as the company reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit to Rs 187.76 crore, compared to Rs 197.29 crore in the same quarter in previous financial year (Q2 FY25).

Revenue also slipped slightly by 1 per cent to Rs 2,480 crore from Rs 2,502.4 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, operating performance improved as the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 per cent to Rs 334 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 13.5 per cent, up from 12.6 per cent in the year-ago period -- marking a gain of 90 basis points.

The Chandigarh-based company said it has limited direct exposure to the US market but continues to serve several US-based brands indirectly.

The textile segment showed muted growth during the quarter, while exports contributed 43 per cent to the company’s total sales in FY25.

Following the results, Vardhman Textiles’ shares jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 443.05 on Thursday. However, the stock remains down nearly 13 per cent so far in 2025.

In last five days, the shares were up by Rs 32.85 or 8.06 per cent. In last one month, the stock was Rs 23.15 or 5.54 per cent.

In the last six months, the shares were down by Rs 57.05 or 11.46 per cent. In last one year, the shares were down by Rs 10.95 or 2.55 per cent.

Vardhman Textiles is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer in India that produces a wide range of products, including yarn, fabric, sewing threads, and garments.

It is a major player in the Indian textile industry with multiple manufacturing facilities across the country and a significant global export market.

The company has a strong focus on manufacturing excellence, innovation, and sustainability, according to its website.

