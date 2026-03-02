Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is giving a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared 2 pictures of himself with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The celebrations were a simple affair with the couple sharing loved up selfies. He wrote in the caption, “no one id rather spend my birthday withhh (sic)”.

Justin Bieber released his debut EP My World in 2009 and became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. His studio albums include My World 2.0, Believe, Purpose, Changes, and Justice. He has won two Grammy Awards and multiple American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) was born on November 22, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Hailey has worked with modeling agencies including IMG Models and has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Versace. In 2022, she founded the skincare brand Rhode. Justin and Hailey were first linked publicly in 2015. The two got engaged in July 2018, and legally married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

They held a larger religious ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. The couple has appeared together at major events including the Met Gala and Grammy Awards. They reside primarily in the United States and have publicly discussed their Christian faith and marriage in interviews and documentaries.

Earlier, it was reported that Justin and Hailey are happy and focused "on their own lives". The loved up couple were said to be "doing great as a couple" having the 29-year-old star supported her man last weekend when he performed at the Grammy Awards for the first time in four years.

