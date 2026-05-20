May 20, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Hockey: India U18 women win 4-1 against Australia in final match of the series

Hockey: India U18 women win 4-1 against Australia in final match of the series

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) The Indian U18 women’s hockey team produced a dominant display to defeat Australia 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre here on Wednesday.

Australia took the lead early in the first quarter through Aurora Kovacevich (8’), putting the visitors ahead. India, however, responded quickly with captain Sweety Kujur (13’) scoring the equaliser before the end of the opening quarter.

The hosts continued their momentum in the second quarter and took the lead when Diya (25’) found the back of the net to give India a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.

India maintained control in the second half and extended their lead in the third quarter through Priyanka Minz (44’). Nausheen Naz (50’) then added another goal in the final quarter to cap off a dominant win for the hosts.

The victory marked a strong finish for the Indian team in a hard-fought series, preparing them well for the U18 Asia Cup beginning later this month in Japan.

Australia won the four-match series, which was part of an exposure tour, 3-1.

After India fell 3–4 to Australia U-18 women in a closely contested series opener. The hosts suffered a 1-4 loss against the visitors in the second match. Diya (11’) gave India an early lead in the first quarter, allowing the hosts to stay in control during the initial exchanges. However, Australia staged a powerful comeback, with Anneliese Cullen (26’), Giselle Thompson (31’), Aurora Kovacevich (36’), and Stella Bartholomeusz (48’) all scoring to secure Australia’s second consecutive win of the tour.

India fought hard but lost the third match of the series. Australia took an early lead in the first quarter when Anneliese Cullen (5’) scored. India responded well just before the end of the quarter, with Sandeepa Kumari (15’) scoring a fine equaliser to make it 1-1.

However, the visitors regained the lead early in the second quarter through a goal from Stella Bartholomeusz (17’), but the hosts could not find a second goal to equalise.

--IANS

bc/

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