India criticises record-keeping of negotiations for UNSC reforms

United Nations, May 20 (IANS) India has criticised the record-keeping of the negotiations for Security Council reforms, pointing out that the document from the last meeting obfuscated the extent of support for expansion of permanent and non-permanent membership.

Most UN members support the expansion in both categories, but “characterising this support as merely ‘significant’ does not accurately reflect the views of the majority", India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) for Council reforms on behalf of the G4, the group of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan that advocates for reforms and mutually support getting permanent seats in a reformed body.

Harish said, “The G4 kindly requests that the Elements Paper for the session accurately capture the views and sentiments of a majority of member states in an objective manner”.

In the absence of a negotiating text, which has been blocked by a small group of countries, the “Elements Papers” of sessions are the only way now to move the negotiations forward by noting the levels of support for the various items for reform.

At the last session, which discussed the joint African position on reforms, there was overwhelming support for the continent’s demand for increasing both the permanent and non-permanent categories of membership.

A small group of countries that call themselves Uniting for Consensus (UfC) oppose expanding the permanent category and use procedural ploys to prevent the adoption of a negotiating text that would set the agenda for the IGN and mark the progress.

UfC is headed by Italy and includes Pakistan as a vociferous member.

Harish said, “The G4 has clearly articulated that a consolidated model must lead to text-based negotiations”.

“Such a model must be drawn up in an objective manner and solely in accordance with the views expressed by various groups and member states in IGN discussions”, he said.

Countering the UfC position that there cannot be a negotiating text without a consensus, Harish said, “A consolidated model is a starting point for discussion, not an end point designed for consensus or the lowest common denominator”.

“We cannot stress enough that possible bridging proposals and hybrid ideas must evolve from discussions among groups and member states on the basis of text negotiation”, he added.

“The G4 strongly emphasises that the IGN runs the obvious risk of not achieving any real progress till the commencement of text-based negotiations”, he said.

“As a reform-centric group, G4 once again underscores that the IGN must start negotiations on the basis of a text without any further delay”, he declared.

--IANS

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