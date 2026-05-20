May 20, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Mindy Kaling: Never a joy to be scrutinised

Mindy Kaling: Never a joy to be scrutinised

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling, who has lost a significant amount of weight in recent years, feels uncomfortable with the focus on her appearance.

The Hollywood star,who first gained recognition for her role in The Office, the hit TV sitcom, told Bustle: "It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favourite actors loses weight. You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you.

"Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinised, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture."

Kaling shared that her weight-loss efforts were about much more than vanit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kaling said: "Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing and I’m so gorgeous’? No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy.

"When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes. I had it on both sides of my family, and trying to avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me, and that’s my goal."

Meanwhile, the actress had previously said that she feels "lucky" to be "celebrated" for her dark brown skin.

She told Allure magazine: "I've always struggled with hyper-pigmentation and I’m always trying to find products that help with my acne scars and dark spots, but that don't also change my skin tone.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I'm someone who's celebrated for my dark brown skin. And I did not want to change that. And so this is something that just really works for me. So that's why I came on as an investor, not just as an ambassador or whatever. And I just selfishly wanted in on their success and I was lucky that they found room for me."

--IANS

dc/

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