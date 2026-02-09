Vani, Ridhima and Tvesa look to regain form in leg 3 of eomen’s PGT

February 10, 2026 1:09 AM हिंदी

Pune, Feb 9 (IANS) Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh will be among the top names who will tee up at the third leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune.

While Vani won five times in 2025 and topped the Hero Order of Merit, Ridhima has had a good start in 2026.

She was runner-up to Jasmine Shekar in the opening leg at Mumbai’s Bombay Presidency Golf Club, and won the second leg at Kalhaar Blues & Greens in Ahmedabad.

The Oxford Golf Resort in Pune is regarded as one of the best courses in India and will provide a great challenge to the field of 44 players, who will battle it out for a handsome purse of Rs.17 lakhs. The field includes five amateurs.

The Order of Merit is led by Ridhima with earnings of Rs. Four lakhs and she is followed by Jasmine Shekar, who won the opening leg in Mumbai.

Five top Indians are skipping the event as they are busy with LET’S season-opener in Saudi Arabia, where the highly lucrative $ 5 million PIF Ladies International in Riyadh will signal the start of the 2026 calendar.

The Indians in the field for Saudi are Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi and Aditi Ashok, who divides her time between the LET and the LPGA.

The field for the third leg also includes Tvesa Malik Sandhu, who is using the domestic Tour to find her rhythm for the Ladies European Tour.

Neha Tripathi, Jasmine Shekar, Khushi Khanijau and Shweta Mansingh, all of whom are capable of notching up an early win in the season, are also in the field.

