Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fourth-fastest Youth Test century in history vs Aus U19

Brisbane, Oct 1 (IANS) India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another accolade to his name by smashing the fourth-fastest Youth Test century in history with his 78-ball ton for India U19 against Australia U19 in the Youth Test at the Ian Healy Oval on Wednesday.

Moreover, Suryavanshi became the only batter in history after Brendon McCullum to hit two men's U19 Test centuries in less than 100 balls. Previously, he had scored a 58-ball effort against Australia U-19 in Chennai last year, which remains the second-fastest Youth Test century ever recorded, just behind England's Moeen Ali.

The 14-year-old left-hander was eventually dismissed by Hayden Schiller for a score of 113 runs in 86 balls, laced with eight maximums and nine boundaries on Wednesday. In the match, another Indian who shone with the bat was Vedant Trivedi, who ended up scoring 140 runs from 192 balls.

Last week, Suryavanshi etched his name in history by breaking the record for the most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket during his 70-run knock off 68 balls for the U-19 Indian cricket team against Australia in Brisbane.

His innings was studded with five fours and six sixes. His fourth maximum of the day took him past former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand’s tally of 38 from 21 matches. Remarkably, Suryavansh needed just 10 innings to set the new benchmark and has already extended his tally to 41 sixes.

Earlier, Suryavanshi 143 off 78 balls in the fourth Youth ODI against England made him the youngest centurion in the format’s history. He scored his century off just 52 balls, making it the fastest century ever in U19 Men’s ODIs.

He also took the cricketing world by storm when he made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants at the age of 14 years and 23 days. Later, Suryavnashi became the youngest centurion in IPL history after smashing a 35-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans.

He finished IPL 2025 with 252 runs in seven matches at a blistering strike rate of 206.56, which earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.

--IANS

bc/