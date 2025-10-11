October 11, 2025 5:25 PM हिंदी

‘Vacationing’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi ahead of Bihar polls

‘Vacationing’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for “vacationing” abroad, wondering what excuses the “missing” leader would come up with after the Mahagathbandhan’s expected loss in the Bihar Assembly elections next month.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, in a post on X, said, “If Rahul Gandhi is done learning how to brew coffee in Colombia and vacationing, he should return to India. Bihar elections have been announced, and polling begins in less than a month.”

Exuding confidence of a big victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the November 6 and 11 Assembly elections in Bihar, Malviya said, “The Mahagathbandhan will lose, again. And, as always, the Congress will blame everyone, except their missing leader!”

In an earlier remark about Gandhi’s foreign visit, Malviya accused the Congress leader of projecting the country in a bad light and declaring that “India doesn’t want to lead the world”.

Malviya, on October 4, attached a video clip on X of Gandhi addressing an audience and said, “We don’t need leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who can’t even dream big. Today’s India is aspirational, confident, and forward-looking, not submissive or hesitant.”

He said, “At a time when India is emerging as a rising force on the global stage, its economy growing faster than any other, its citizens feeling the value of their passport and doors of opportunity opening worldwide, comes Rahul Gandhi, shaped by years of self-loathing and low self-esteem, declaring that India doesn’t want to lead the world.”

“This is precisely the mindset that has cost India dearly in the past, leading to partition, losing parts of Kashmir to Pakistan and China, giving up a UNSC seat, depending on imports instead of building domestic capacities in nuclear and military sectors, choosing a socialist model over investing in future growth… The list goes on. The Nehru-Gandhi family has repeatedly failed India,” said Malviya.

Malviya's remarks came in response to the Congress leader’s purported speech in which he said, “India, I don’t think, has the intention to, one day, lead the world. We understand that we are a large country and we have a weight… but I don’t think we see ourselves as leading the world.”

The BJP earlier attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for misrepresenting India in his speech abroad. Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi had said that “India doesn’t manufacture,” claimed Malviya, adding that the country in 2025 is a manufacturing economy.

--IANS

rch/skp

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt shares a leaf from past as she celebrates 1 year of ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt shares a leaf from past as she celebrates 1 year of ‘Jigra’

New Yatri Suvidha Kendra at NDLS to help passengers during festival rush: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Yatri Suvidha Kendra at NDLS to help passengers during festival rush: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pakistan: Seven policemen killed, 13 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack (File image)

Pakistan: Seven policemen killed, 13 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack

Sri Lanka cabinet reshuffle must not stall KKS Port, Jaffna Airport expansion: Report

Sri Lanka cabinet reshuffle must not stall KKS Port, Jaffna Airport expansion: Report

Zoe Saldana explains challenges of working with husband Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana explains challenges of working with husband Marco Perego

National Tennis C’ship: Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles; Jensi, Harsh win U14 final (Credit: AITA)

National Tennis C’ship: Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles; Jensi, Harsh win U14 final

National strategy on ageing, mental health key to fight Alzheimer’s in India

National strategy on ageing, mental health key to fight Alzheimer’s in India

Ahead of Diwali, potters in Prayagraj rejoice after PM Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi

Ahead of Diwali, potters in Prayagraj rejoice after PM Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi

D Mart's Q2 net profit declines 10 pc sequentially to Rs 746 crore

DMart's Q2 net profit declines 10 pc sequentially to Rs 746.55 crore

Babil Khan returns to Instagram, Vijay Varma says, ‘We got your back’

Babil Khan returns to Instagram, Vijay Varma says, ‘We got your back’