Uttera Singh's 'Pinch' to make Asia Premiere at IFFI after overwhelming debut at Tribeca Festival

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Uttera Singh, titled 'Pinch', is all set for its Asia premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Earlier this year, the movie was warmly received at its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Directed by and starring Uttera Singh, the film features a compelling ensemble cast including Geeta Agrawal, Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand, Badri Chavan, and Nitish Panday. At Tribeca, Pinch drew an overwhelming reception from both audiences and critics.

A dark comedic drama set during the Navratri festival, Pinch explores secrets, societal dynamics, and shifting power structures within an Indian apartment complex. The story follows Maitri, an aspiring travel vlogger grappling with career frustrations, family tensions, and unresolved grief, whose life unravels after an unsettling encounter with a trusted neighbour.

Talking about it's IFFI premiere, director Uttera Singh said, “Film festivals play such an important role in the journey of independent filmmaking, as they give stories like ours a platform to reach people and be discovered. I’m truly glad that IFFI is showcasing Pinch, because bringing this film to audiences in India, where its world and characters belong, means so much to me.” The film will be screened on the 25th of November at IFFI in Goa.

When 'Pinch' made its way to the prestigious Tribeca Festival, Uttera had taken to her social media account to share the good news earlier this year. The director wrote, “BIG TIME NEWS! PINCH is officially an Official Selection of the 2025 Tribeca Festival as part of the International Narrative Competition! We’re beyond honoured to be included among this year’s boldest, most visionary storytellers—and we can’t wait to share Pinch with audiences this June in NYC."

She added, "Written, directed, and produced by @uttera, PINCH follows Maitri, an aspiring travel blogger whose impulsive act of defiance sends shockwaves through her community. A darkly comic, unflinching look at power, guilt, and resistance. Starring: @arsgeeta @sunita_rajwar @sapnasand22 @mrbeanbagg @deepakraip4 @banjaaran."

