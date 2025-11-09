Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee: Saints and seers praise PM Modi's infrastructure thrust in Devbhoomi

Dehradun, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand and launched various developmental projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore, spanning across key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

On the occasion, PM Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp and addressed the gathering, congratulating the people of the state on this historic occasion.

Of the total development projects, projects worth Rs 930 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for Rs 7,210 crore.

The Prime Minister's participation in the silver jubilee celebrations was widely welcomed and admired by the Hindu spiritual community as many saints and seers lauded his commitment and resolve to build a prosperous Devbhoomi with big-ticket investment projects, including the revamp of the Char Dham.

Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "The soul of India resides in its pilgrimage sites, and the soul of the pilgrimage sites resides in Uttarakhand. The four holy places are located here, and today a divine message has been conveyed from the land of these four holy places."

"This is the land of the gods. Today's message was divine, and its essence is that in the last 25 years, not only has the budget increased from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, but new initiatives have also been launched," he added.

Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Pushpanjali Puri of the Mahanirvani Akhara said, "India needs a visionary Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, and we wish him a long and healthy life for all his work for the nation."

Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj thanked the Prime Minister for saying that Uttarakhand will be recognised as the spiritual capital of the entire world.

Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, said, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that he has a special connection with this small but sacred region."

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda, said, "It is a welcome thing for Uttarakhand that the Prime Minister's vision and perspective are specifically focused on this state. This is because it is the land of gods, the land of sages, the land of penance. Its eternal traditions, values, and the dedication of the saints are deeply respected."

Spiritual guru Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hari Chetanananda Maharaj said, "Today, there is an atmosphere of joy in every home in Uttarakhand. I would like to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this Himalayan state with its four Dhams and its citizens should continue to progress in every field along with the sanctity of these four Dhams."

--IANS

mr/khz