Uttarakhand: Silk yarn spinning generates employment for women members of SHGs in Kumaon

Haldwani, Oct 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand's Silk Department is moving beyond silk cocoon production to the actual manufacturing of silk yarn.

For the first time, the Kumaon Division Silk Department has initiated silk yarn spinning operations through women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative, which kicked off some time ago at the Government Silk Farm in Haldwani, is promising to provide local employment and income opportunities for women while establishing a distinct market identity for the silk.

Hemchandra, Deputy Director of the Silk Department (Kumaon Division), speaking to IANS about the initiative, said that this is the first time that silk yarn production has been launched, engaging women members of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He informed that the women's group named 'Maa Durga New Resham Self-Help Group' has been formed, which presently employs 14 women, generating a considerable source of income for them.

“In a short period, the women in the group have earned approximately Rs 25,000. The yarn is being marketed through the Uttarakhand Cooperative Federation, Dehradun, and is currently fetching a price of around Rs 4,500 per kilogram,” he said while expressing optimism that this price could increase in the future.

Hemchandra also stated that the project, launched in 2025, initially involved one or two women, but as the project started generating income, the SHG’s membership grew to 14. He described this as a new chapter for the silk sector in Uttarakhand.

Vimal Jeena, a member of the self-help group, mentioned that the women were able to undertake this work with the co-operative support and are now producing silk yarn.

Sunita, another member, said that the work of producing silk yarn is providing the women with an income and creating opportunities for self-employment.

Rahul Pal, a scientist with the Sericulture Department, said that women are given a five-day training programme on yarn spinning, where they are taught techniques such as boiling cocoons, spinning, yarn preparation, and the nuances of maintaining quality.

Previously, the Sericulture Department had trained self-help groups in the Haldwani region to create handmade decorative items, jewellery, and other products from silk cocoons.

Many women became self-reliant as they earned income through these products. The department now plans to scale up this silk yarn production initiative, enabling women in remote rural areas to secure employment and a sustainable source of income close to their homes.

The responsibility of yarn marketing lies with the Uttarakhand Cooperative Federation, and this also eliminates the need for women to travel to various markets to sell their finished products.

--IANS

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