Uttarakhand: Kainchi Dham Temple Trust donates Rs 2.5 crore to CM’s disaster relief fund

Dehradun, July 10 (IANS) The renowned Kainchi Dham Temple Trust in Uttarakhand on Thursday donated Rs 2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to aid families affected by natural calamities in the state. The donation was formally presented during a brief ceremony at the world-famous Kainchi Dham Temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the temple trust’s contribution, calling it a commendable act of humanity.

“The cooperation extended by the Kainchi Dham Temple Trust in education, health, and now in helping disaster-affected families is a great service to society,” he said.

He also announced that plans for a bypass road to ease traffic congestion near Kainchi Dham had received in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment for the required forest land.

“This bypass will be constructed rapidly. It will benefit local residents, tourists, and devotees by alleviating traffic jams near Kainchi Dham and Bhawali,” the Chief Minister added.

He noted that several other schemes were being implemented for the convenience of the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the shrine.

In the presence of temple trustees and officials, a cheque for Rs 2.5 crore was handed over to District Chief Development Officer Anamika, earmarked specifically for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support families hit by natural disasters.

Om Prakash Bindra, President of the Kainchi Dham Temple Trust, said the trust has long been active in social service.

“We are committed to contributing in every way possible, especially in education, health, and disaster management. The scholarship programme run by the trust, which previously supported 3,000 children annually, has now been expanded to benefit 5,000 students,” he said.

He also highlighted the trust’s ongoing cooperation with the district administration to strengthen local education and healthcare facilities.

“With the district administration’s support, the trust is making every possible effort to serve in the fields of education and medicine,” he added.

Bindra expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Dhami and the district administration for their support, particularly in ensuring the successful celebration of Kainchi Dham Temple Foundation Day on June 15.

