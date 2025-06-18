June 18, 2025 11:52 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand: Guldi solar pumping drinking water system becomes lifeline for over 50 families

Tehri (Uttarakhand), June 18 (IANS) The solar pumping drinking water system in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is proving to be a lifeline for the village residents.

The solar water pumping system has been built in Guldi village in Chamba development block, under the Jeevan Mission programme, and has proved to be the primary water source for about 55 families in the village.

The project was launched under the ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana' with the objective of providing clean drinking water to every household. Under the scheme, clean water is provided to every family through domestic tap connections.

Under the project, Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation constructed a pumping station under the Solar Pumping Drinking Water Scheme at a cost of Rs 44 lakh in Guldi village, under the guidance of Tehri Garhwal’s District Magistrate.

The reservoir capacity of the drinking water tank is 30 thousand kilolitres. About 50 to 55 families are getting drinking water from this. The District Magistrate said that the pumping station is being maintained and operated by the Gram Panchayat, Guldi.

Village head Guldi Paramjit Singh Sajwan said that earlier, drinking water used to come from the Chamba pumping, which used to reach the village in 2-3 days.

A storage tank and water supply tank were constructed by Drinking Water Corporation Chamba in the year 2022-23 under the Solar Pumping Scheme.

He said that the people of Guldi village no longer have to face water shortages. He also thanked the central and state governments, as well as the district administration and said that this scheme is very beneficial for the villagers.

Executive Engineer K.N. Semwal further explained that the solar pumping system was developed here due to the non-availability of a gravity source. Under this, a tank was built above Guldi village and then sourced to the village through pumping.

