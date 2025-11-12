Uttarakhand govt clears 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana'

Dehradun, Nov 12 (IANS) In a cabinet decision aimed at enhancing governance and public welfare, the Uttarakhand Cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the launch of the "Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana" (Devbhoomi Family Scheme).

This ambitious initiative seeks to identify and register every family residing in the state, creating a unified digital ecosystem for seamless delivery of government benefits.

The primary objective of the scheme is to meticulously identify families across Uttarakhand, assign them unique family identification numbers (Family IDs), and integrate these IDs with various central and state-run public welfare programs.

By doing so, the government aims to ensure direct, targeted, and hassle-free access to entitlements, eliminating redundancies and leakages in the system.

Under the proposed "Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana," a comprehensive database of all resident families will be compiled through a robust verification process.

Each family will receive a unique Family ID, which will serve as a digital key to unlock benefits from multiple schemes. This integration will enrich existing beneficiary databases, allowing families to view all eligible programs in a single dashboard—accessible with just one click.

Key features include real-time visibility of availed benefits and pending entitlements. Families can track how many schemes they have utilised and which ones remain untapped, promoting transparency and empowerment.

"This will revolutionise welfare delivery, ensuring no eligible family is left behind," a senior official said after the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet's approval, announced today, marks the formal rollout of the identification drive.

Implementation will involve coordination between departments like Revenue, Panchayati Raj, and Social Welfare, leveraging AI-driven tools for data accuracy and fraud detection. Initial phases will focus on urban and rural enumeration, with door-to-door surveys and digital portals for self-registration.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the scheme as a "game-changer for Devbhoomi," emphasising its role in inclusive development.

"By linking Family IDs to schemes like PMAY, Ayushman Bharat, and state-specific programs, we will provide direct benefits without intermediaries," he said.

Experts predict the yojana will boost efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and foster data-driven policymaking.

With Uttarakhand's diverse terrain posing logistical challenges, the government plans to deploy mobile apps and AI analytics for seamless execution.

Pilot testing is slated for select districts soon, with full state-wide coverage targeted within the next fiscal year.

This initiative aligns with the national push for digital governance, positioning Uttarakhand as a model for family-centric welfare systems.

As families await their unique IDs, the "Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana" promises a more connected, equitable future for the hill state's residents.

