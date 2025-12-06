December 06, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

Divyanka Tripathi follows Neena Gupta, openly asks for voice-over work on social media

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has always proven her acting prowess with her choice of roles and projects she has always taken up. The

The actress, post ruling the roost in the acting genre, now appears ready to try her hand at voice work. The actress took to her social media account in expressing her desire to work in the voice modulation genre.

She wrote, “Hello! I'm very keen on doing voice recordings and dubbings. If you, dear industry people, have anything suitable in hand, do tell me. Looking forward to new avenues and learnings. Thanks,” with a red heart emoticon.

This is not the first time an actress has openly reached out to the industry asking for work. A few years ago, veteran star Neena Gupta too had taken to her social media account and asked for work.

She had written, “"I live in Mumbai and am working. I am a good actor, looking for good parts to play." The actor’s post had inspired many celebrities, including international star Priyanka Chopra. Her daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta had reshared the post and penned a heartfelt note for her mother.

She wrote, "Just the other day I was telling someone ... how I am never afraid/shy to ask for work. It's obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her Instagram today. I mean, my 62-year-old national award-winning mother. She told me I must always work ... no matter what ... it keeps you from getting old ... She told me they don't write for women her age anymore ... I don't think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore."

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for two decades. She debuted with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan in the early 2000s. Which was a superhit back then. The actress then, after a decade, yet again rose to fame with her stint on the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show featured an ensemble cast including Divyanka, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia. The initial storyline was adapted from Manju Kapur’s 2011 novel “Custody”.

The story revolved around the lives of dentist Ishita Iyer and Punjabi businessman Raman Bhalla, who live in Delhi as neighbours. Ishita, who is unable to conceive, faces difficulties in finding a suitable match, while Raman is seen navigating his life as a divorcee and a single parent to his 4-year-old daughter, Ruhi.

Their worlds intertwine when Ruhi and Ishita develop a beautiful bond of warmth and love, further leading to Raman’s marriage with Ishita just for the sake of Ruhi.

